The Kashmir Files: British Parliament Invites Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi To Share Kashmir Pandits' Plight

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the biggest superhit movies of the year. The film, which was released on March 11, has been making headlines and ruling the box office. It has received a positive response from both, the audience and critics. Considering the same, the filmmaker and his wife Pallavi Joshi (who also featured in the movie) have now been invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

As reported by BollywoodHungama.com, Vivek and Pallavi will be visiting the British Parliament next month. They have already received the invitation. In the British Parliament, the two will be talking about what all Kashmiri pandits went through in the 1990s. “That’s right, my wife Pallavi and I have been invited to the British parliament. We will be heading there next month. The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there," the filmmaker told the entertainment portal.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. It is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles.

The film has already earned over Rs 230 crore and is now inching towards Rs 250 crore. Earlier this week, News18.com asked trade analyst Taran Adarsh if the film can break records and enter the top 10 grosser of all time. To this, he said that it is too early to say anything for now but added that The Kashmir Files will surely break records in the coming days. “Yes, you never know. The box office can be very unpredicted. I genuinely feel that if your film does that…normally Rs 100 crore for a big film is not important, but for a film like this, it needs to be credited. It’s 200 crores, so we’ll have to wait and watch but I genuinely feel that more records will be broken in the coming days," Taran Adarsh said.

