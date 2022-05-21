The Kashmir Files Crosses 9 Million View on ZEE5 in First Week of its OTT Release

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial movie, The Kashmir Files, has become a huge hit with an impressive box office collection. The movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, which released on March 11, grossed Rs 331 crore at the box office worldwide.

Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty played lead roles in the film. After a successful theatrical run the movie was released on OTT platform ZEE5 on May 13. In a week, the film has got more than 9 million (90 lakh) views.

According to reports, The Kashmir Files got the most views (6 million) and streaming minutes (220 million) in the opening weekend. In the first week, it garnered 9 million views and 300 million streaming minutes. The numbers clearly reveal that The Kashmir Files has broken all records on ZEE5.

With this film, ZEE5 has also become the first OTT platform to release a film with Indian Sign Language interpretation. Apart from Hindi, the film was also released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. Last week, ZEE5 had also organised a special screening of the film in Indian Sign Language in Mumbai, which saw the presence of 500 people with a hearing impairment.

Vivek Agnihotri also held a concert in Mumbai on May 13, on the occasion of the OTT release of the movie, The Kashmir Files Concert was organised after the background score of the film became a rage. Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi performed at the concert. Announcing about the concert, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “For the first time in history a film’s background music became such a rage that we decided to bring an exclusive Concert of #TheKashmirFiles with stories told by main actors of the film in ICONIC Royal Opera House. Open to everyone. 13th May."

