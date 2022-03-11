The Kashmir Files: Crying Audience Members Hug Vivek Agnihotri, Darshan Kumar at Screening

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s latest film The Kashmir Files has released in theatres today. The film is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s an attempt at bringing forth the heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Before its theatrical release, the film was screened in several cities, including Jammu and Delhi. Several audience members have connected with the film’s attempt to portray this human tragedy truthfully. The film’s cast member Darshan Kumar shared a video where, at a screening, audience members can be seen coming out of the theatre with tears in their eyes. They can be seen touching the feet of director Vivek Agnihotri, hugging him as they tell him that the film portrayed the horrific realities they have suffered in life.

One woman also hugged Darshan and gave him her blessings, wishing that the actor will see greater successes in life. “What comes frm the Heart ❤️ touches d heart ❤️Presenting #TheKashmirFiles. It’s your film now," Darshan wrote alongside the video.

Vivek also shared the same post and said, “Presenting #TheKashmirFiles. It’s your film now. If the film touches your heart, I’d request you to raise your voice for the #RightToJustice and heal the victims of Kashmir Genocide."

Vivek Agnihotri, who hit home with The Tashkent Files in 2019, has taken up yet another much-debated topic of Indian political history - the Kashmir Exodus. But unlike what many may presume, the director approached the subject sans any political lens. He tracked down first generation victims of the exodus and spoke to them for hours and turned the crux of that into the film about the suffering of the people.

In an interview with News18 recently, he said, “It’s a human tragedy of unimaginable proportion. Nobody has ever spoken about the human side of the story. Nobody has ever spoken about, when you allow terrorism to enter any society, what do you lose? You just don’t lose lives. You lose thousands of years of cultural heritage. You lose diversity… Whose loss is this? Is this the loss of Kashmir? Or is this the loss of India? Or is this the loss of humanity, that you lost such great knowledge? That is what my film is all about. It’s not about Hindu or Muslim like people would want to believe."

