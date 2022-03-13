The Kashmir Files Day 2 Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri Film Earns Rs 8.5 Crore, Emerges 1st Choice of Moviegoers

Despite getting released on limited screens, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been doing phenomenal business at the box office. The film, which opened with a promising box office figure, earned Rs 8.50 crore on its second day of release. The film, shown on around 630 screens in India, collected Rs 3.55 crore on day 1. Its current total stands at Rs 12.05 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on his official Twitter account. He tweeted, “The Kashmir Files is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44 per cent growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] since 2020… East, West, North, South, Box office is on (fire)… This film is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: Rs 12.05 cr. India biz… FANTASTIC!" (sic)

Interestingly, The Kashmir Files has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers despite big-budget films including Radhe Shyam, Batman, and Gangubai Kathiawadi running in cinemas. Unlike these films, The Kashmir Files also doesn’t boast of any big mainstream commercial star. While Radhe Shyam is headlined by South superstar Prabhas, Batman has Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson. Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Bollywood acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt. Whereas, The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. But the film is being hailed for its “honest" and “earnest" attempt to bring forth the plight of more than five lakh Kashmiri Pandits who had to leave behind everything they had in the Valley in 1990.

The audience has been heaping praise on Vivek Agnihotri for making a film on such “a daring" subject that has been overlooked by Bollywood for several decades. The film has invited jolting reactions from the audiences. A few days back, Darshan Kumar had shared a video where, at a screening, audience members can be seen coming out of the theatre with tears in their eyes. They can be seen touching the feet of director Vivek Agnihotri, hugging him as they tell him that the film portrayed the horrific realities they have suffered in life.

Film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal noted that The Kashmir Files is expected to make Rs 100 crore business at the box office soon, given the positive word of mouth across the country. He tweeted, “The Kashmir Files will now do Rs 100 crore at the box office… The trend is similar to Uri: The Surgical Strike."

In an interview with us, Pallavi Joshi said that it wasn’t a cakewalk to turn the script of ‘The Kashmir Files’ into a reality. “The shooting was the smallest part of our entire journey. The whole research, reaching out to people, getting money for the film, getting actors on board, everything was a massive challenge," Pallavi told us. The actress-producer also revealed that a Fatwah was issued against her and husband Vivek Agnihotri on the last day of the film’s shooting in Kashmir.

