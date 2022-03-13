The Kashmir Files Declared Tax-Free In Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh; Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

The Kashmir Files has taken the country by storm. The Vivek Agnihotri film, based on the video interviews of the first generation victims of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Puneet Issar in the lead roles. The film has been drawing massive crowds to the theatres. As more and more people make their way to the cinemas to watch the film, several states have announced that the film will be tax-free.

On Saturday, the Haryana state government shared its decision to make the film tax-free in theatres. The government has reportedly asked theatres to not levy state GST tax on the tickets. On Sunday morning, the Gujarat government announced its decision to make the film tax-free via a post on Twitter. Bhupendra Patel’s official Twitter handle confirmed that the film will be tax-free in the state.

Advertisement

Hours later, the Madhya Pradesh government also declared the film tax-free. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

shared the announcement via Twitter. “Movie #TheKashmirFiles is heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s. This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh," he wrote.

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri, who belongs from Madhya Pradesh, retweeted the CM’s tweet and expressed his gratitude. “Both Pallavi Joshi and I are from Madhya Pradesh. And the kind of love and support that has come from MP for #TheKashmirFiles is overwhelming. Thanks a lot @ChouhanShivraj ji. You have always given priority to common people. You are a true Mama ji," he tweeted.

Not only are state ministers encouraging more people to watch the movie but even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the movie. The Prime Minister called on the filmmakers - Vivek Agnihotri and Abhishek Agarwal, to bless them for daring to make a film that depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency. Vivek and Abhishek were accompanied by actor Pallavi Joshi as well.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.