The Kashmir Files Declared Tax-free in Haryana, Vivek Agnihotri Thanks CM Khattar

Director Vivek Agnihotri, whose film The Kashmir Files was released on Friday, has expressed gratitude to the Haryana government after the film was declared tax-free in the state.

Vivek Agnihotri, in his tweet, said, “Many thanks to Honorable Manohar Lal Khattar Ji. This decision of yours will help a lot for ordinary families to watch this film after the economic problems of the Covid-19 period. At the same time, the business of the cinema hall will also gain strength."

After the release of the film on Friday, the government of Haryana directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge the GST on the movie tickets from customers.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has described it as the best film and has given it a rating of 4.5. The audience who reached the theatres is also praising the film. As the film tells the unfiltered story of Kashmiri Pandits, it has touched many hearts.

The film stars National Award-winning actors, including Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in important roles along with Anupam Kher. Among others, the film also has Prakash Belawadi, Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbli, Atul Srivastava, and Puneet Issar.

