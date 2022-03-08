Vivek Agnihotri Takes Dig at Kapil Sharma for 'Refusing' to Invite The Kashmir Files Cast on TKSS

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently dropped a gripping trailer of his upcoming film The Kashmir Files. The movie chronicles shocking, riveting, brutally honest, and true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide. While the trailer of the film has been garnering praise on social media, its director Vivek Agnihotri has been making the headlines for multiple reasons. The filmmaker is currently in the news as he bashed the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show and its host for not inviting the team to his show, to promote The Kashmir Files.

The filmmaker took to Twitter recently and mentioned that it’s Kapil’s choice to decide who to invite and who not. However, he later revealed that the makers have refused to promote The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma as there are no big stars in it.

When a Twitterati wrote, “Vivek sir, this film need to promote in @KapilSharmaK9 Kapil ji show. Kapil bhai…Apne sabka sahyog kiya hai…please iss film ko bhi promote kare…ham sab Mithun da, anupam kher ko ek sath dekhna chahte hai. Dhanyawad… #KashmiriHindus #KashmiriPandits." Re-tweeting the same tweet, the filmmaker revealed that he hasn’t be called on the show.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…"

Further replying to another user, he revealed that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show for not inviting the actor to promote the film as ‘there’s no big star.’ He wrote in his next Tweet, “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES."

Talking about the movie, The Kashmir Files boasts of powerhouse talents including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava and Prithviraj Sarnaik. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The gripping drama is all set to release on 11th March 2022.

