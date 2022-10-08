The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Buys a Rs 17 Crore Flat in Mumbai

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news ever since the release of his film The Kashmir Files. The film was a box office success. And now, over six months after the film’s release, Vivek Agnihotri, along with his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi, reportedly purchased an apartment in one of Mumbai’s posh areas.

According to Economic Times, the couple has purchased an opulent apartment on the 30th floor of Ecstasy Realty’s Parthenon Towers in Versova. The property, which is 3,258 square feet in size and has three parking spaces, was bought by the couple for an amount of Rs 17.9 crore. Amitabh Bachchan has also acquired a 12,000 sq ft new flat on the 31st floor of the same tower, stated the report.

Stamp duty of Rs 1.07 crore was paid by the filmmaker when the property was registered on September 27, reported Economic Times. The apartment is valued at about Rs 55,000 per square foot. According to 99 acres, the residential tower provides all contemporary amenities, including a gym, garden area, banquet hall, yoga room, barbeque pit, mini theatre, karaoke room, swimming pool, spa, and a library.

The pictures of the apartment have been shared by the builders on their official website. In the photos, one can notice the beautiful-looking apartment with thoughtfully done interiors, the choice of items such as the pool table, frames, and a soothing colour palette are just a few examples of how the apartment looks. The comfy couch and beds with cushions shown in the pictures seem like a perfect place to unwind. The exterior of the tower is also quite fascinating to look at. Take a look at the pictures below.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which was made on a shoestring budget, was the year’s biggest surprise hit. The film premiered in theatres on March 11, this year. It is set against the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. The Hindi-language drama, which cost Rs 20 crore to produce, was a huge success at the box office. Actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pallavi Joshi, and Bhasha Sumbli all gave standout performances.

