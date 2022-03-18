The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Gets 'Y' Security With CRPF Cover Pan India

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of ‘The Kashmir Files,’ has been granted ‘Y’ category security with CRPF cover pan India by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Agnihotri has been in the news since the release of his directorial ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the 1990s. The Kashmir Files is being talked about across the country for its hard-hitting storyline and bringing the tragedy of Kashmiri Pandits to the forefront.

While the film has largely been receiving an extraordinary response from the audience, a section of the people is calling it “propaganda." Earlier, the film got a green light from the Bombay High Court for its scheduled release on March 11 following the dismissal of a petition which stated that it was a “propaganda piece that promotes hatred against Muslim community."

Advertisement

Before the film’s release, Vivek Agnihotri had also deactivated his Twitter account after receiving “ugly threats" in connection with The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker also spoke about the mental stress caused to him by such threats. In an interview with us, The Kashmir Files producer and actor Pallavi Joshi, who is married to Agnihotri, also revealed that a Fatwah was issued against them on the last day of the film’s shooting in Kashmir.

“The filming was the easiest part and probably the smallest part of it. In the four years that we dedicated to this film, shooting took only a month. The only thing that happened was when we were shooting in Kashmir, we received a Fatwah issued on our names. When that happened, we were fortunately on our last scene. I told Vivek, ‘Let’s finish this scene quickly and head to the airport.’ We were anyway leaving, but I told him, ‘Let’s not say anything and finish the shoot right now.’ Because we wouldn’t get another chance to come back. That was the only challenge we faced while shooting," Pallavi told us.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was given Y-plus category security by the MHA after she had likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.