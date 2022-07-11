‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri has started knee surgery after suffering from a cartilage tear last year. He informed his fans that the prior injury has led him into having a stress fracture now.

On Monday, the director took to Twitter to share a picture of his knee, bandaged, he wrote, “Finally, knee therapy begins. Fully ignored Meniscus (cartilage tear) for 1.5 yrs due to #TheKashmirFiles. Kept limping. It became worse. Now I also have stress fracture. Whenever I have to chose between body and work, I end up compromising on my body. Must change this attitude."

Agnihotri, also spoke about how he tore his cartilage, speaking of the incident he shared, “This was the day - 24th Dec 2021. When I slipped and tore my Cartilage. Doctors asked me to rest it out for 6-8 weeks. But like they say, Show Must Go On. Show went on, uninterrupted, for next 18 months but my knee worsened. Today, whom do I blame for ‘self-inflicted-fracture’?"

Fans are worried about the director and have shared their views and concerns with him through the comment section of him Twitter post.

Vivek’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ which is a fictional representation of the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, was the first big Bollywood hit of the year. The film starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Charaborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar and went on to receive a mixed bag of reviews. However, critics applauded the compelling acting by the cast.

Agnihotri had debuted in Bollywood with the remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Usual Suspects’ and had named his version ‘Chocolate’. He received the National Award for Best Screenplay-Dialogues for ‘The Tashkent Files’ which released in 2019. The director conveyed that he has ventured to make a film titled ‘The Delhi Files’ next, not much is known about the film yet.

Vivek and actor-produce Pallavi Joshi who are known to be the visionary duo recently got back from their ‘Humanity Tour,’ which was scheduled from May 28 to June 28. This due travelled to several places across United Kingdom (UK), Germany and the Netherlands including Babylon Theatre Berlin, Parliament of UK, Oxford University and many others.

