The Kashmir Files OTT Release Finalised, Vivek Agnihotri's Movie To Stream On THIS Platform

The Kashmir Files emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters after the coronavirus pandemic. The film was released on March 11 in theatres. However, soon the movie will be available on the OTT platform as well.

ZEE5 has acquired the streaming rights of The Kashmir Files. While the streaming date of the film has now been announced so far, it has been now confirmed that Vivek Agnihotri’s movie will be soon available on ZEE5.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and features a stellar and talented cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The movie is based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the exodus which took place in Kashmir in 1990s. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits made it widely appreciated by the audience. The exodus drama recently became the first Hindi film to cross the ₹250-crore-mark at the box office and broke all records in the post-pandemic era. Now with its world digital premiere set on ZEE5, the movie will soon be accessible across 190+ countries in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Talking about the film’s OTT premiere, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “The Kashmir Files is not just a film but an emotion and a movement. I am glad that the theatrical release received such an overwhelming response across the world and now with its World Digital Premiere on India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform - ZEE5, the film will reach more people and will continue to strike a chord in millions".

“The Kashmir Files has received a massive response from the audiences, and we are happy to bring it exclusively on ZEE5, making it accessible to millions of Indians," said Manish Kalra, Chief Business officer, ZEE5 India.

