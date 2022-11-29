Home » News » Movies » Pallavi Joshi Reacts To Nadav Lapid Calling The Kashmir Files 'Vulgar', Says 'I Would Like to Assure...'

Pallavi Joshi Reacts To Nadav Lapid Calling The Kashmir Files 'Vulgar', Says 'I Would Like to Assure...'

The Kashmir Files actress and co-producer Pallavi Joshi broke her silence on the IFFI Jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid comment about the movie.

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 14:37 IST

Pallavi Joshi reacted to Nadav Lapid's comment about The Kashmir Files at IFFI 2022.
Actress and The Kashmir Files co-producer Pallavi Joshi reacted to the IFFI Jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid calling the film ‘vulgar’. In a statement issued on Instagram, Pallavi said, “Vivek (Agnihotri) and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier."

“I would like to assure our audience and supporters that The Kashmir Files remains a people’s film," she added. Read her full statement below:

Earlier in the day, Vivek Agnihotri shared a cryptic tweet reacting to the Israeli filmmaker’s statement. “Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness," he tweeted.

The Kashmir Files was showcased at the recently concluded IFFI 2022. At the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival, Nadav Lapid said, “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life."

The film was among the biggest hits of the first half of the year. The film received praise from audiences for portraying the chilling tales of the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the valley. The film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

