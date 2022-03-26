The Kashmir Files: RRR Slows Vivek Agnihotri’s Dream Run at The Box Office, Film Collects Rs. 4.50 CR

The Kashmir Files has been having a historic run at the box-office. The Vivek Agnihotri film, that released on 11th March, rewrote history by breaching past the 200 crore mark in just two weeks. In fact, it even managed to overshadow a big-budget film like Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey. But now, it looks like the dream run of The Kashmir Files might have been slowed down and the reason is SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

RRR released in theatres on 25th March and early trends show a massive collection. And that seems to be the reason why The Kashmir Files registered its second lowest collection. The film earned just Rs.4.50 crores, which is slightly higher than its first day collection. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 211.83 crores. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the biz should see a jump on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Well, given the film has entered its 3rd week, the collections will gradually slow down. The positive response to RRR would also affect the biz of the film. The Kashmir Files has proved to be one of the most successful films of all times, and with its second week box office, it had entered the leagues of Baahubali, and even overturned biggies like Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film breached the 200 crore mark on Day 14. The film had collected an average of 100 crores every week, and it was also one of those rare films whose screen count was increased from 630+ to 4000 due to its reception after the first week.

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. It had also been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.