The Kashmir Files Screened in Jammu, Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Wedding Rumours With Salman Khan

Just a week before its theatrical release, the makers of the much-talked-about movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ including National award winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and cast – Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Bhasha Sumbli - hosted a special screening of the exodus drama at Ground Zero in Jammu. The makers had invited influential personalities, politicians, Army Officers and known Kashmiri Pandits for the special screening of The Kashmir Files.

Acouple of days back, a photo of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in wedding attire had broken the internet but it was soon revealed that the picture of them getting married was fake and photoshopped. Now, the actress has responded to it. Reacting to a post, the actress commented, “Are you so dumb that you can’t tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture," and dropped laughing emojis with her comment.

Rishabh and Pratha are all set to tie the knot in the popular show Naagin 6. The promo of the show has already confirmed that Pratha (played by Tejasswi Prakash) will marry Rishabh (essayed by Simba Nagpal) to seek revenge for the nation. However, seems like fans cannot wait anymore for the upcoming episode. Hours ahead of the episode to air, Naagin 6 fans have flooded social media with the pictures of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal dressed in wedding attire.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his 21st birthday today. While social media is already flooded with birthday wishes for the Starkid, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to send him love in a most heart-warming way. Bebo took to Instagram stories and dropped a throwback childhood picture of Ibrahim along with Saif Ali Khan.

Sushmita Sen is a proud single mother to two daughters. She is someone who never shies away from speaking her mind and breaking societal norms. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of a hoarding about breaking the taboo for child adoption without marriage that has been placed at different locations in Mumbai and Delhi.

