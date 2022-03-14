The Kashmir Files Shows Phenomenal Growth at Box Office, Earns Rs 15 Crore on Day 3

Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files has not only won the hearts of the audience, it has proved to be a winner at the box office, too. Despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, The Kashmir Files has shown tremendous growth in ticket sales. The film earned Rs 15.10 crores on Day 3, Sunday.

The exodus drama has showed phenomenal growth at the box office of metros, mass belt, multiplexes and single screens. The opening weekend total is terrific across the board as it rakes in Rs 27.15 crores total. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz."

Not just India, the movie highlighting the plight of Kashmiri pandits has resonated well across the globe as it has made Rs 2.15 crores at the global box office.

With huge critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is performing spectacularly well at the box-office.

The Kashmir Files is a true story based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.

