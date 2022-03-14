The Kashmir Files Star Anupam Kher Calls Kerala Congress' Tweet on Kashmiri Pandit Exodus 'Shameful'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is basking in the glory of The Kashmir Files’ success, has condemned the now-deleted tweets made by the Congress unit of Kerala, wherein it alleged that the Kashmiri Pandits left the Valley under the direction of former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan.

The Kerala wing of the Congress party, in a series of now-deleted tweets, wrote, “Facts about #KashmiriPandits issue: After the terrorist attacks, instead of providing Pandits security, BJP’s own governor Jagmohan asked them to relocate to Jammu. A large number of Pandit families did not feel secure and left the valley in fear."

Sharply reacting to the tweets, Kher said, “Lies are finally being uncovered. People might want to hear politically correct answers but we all know it’s absolute nonsense. It’s shameful that the Congress’ unit of Kerala is saying all this even after The Kashmir Files’ release and all the evidence that we have. I think we should not pay any attention to them because they are collapsed now. They just want to feel important by making us talk about them and I will never give them this right and happiness."

The actor was speaking at the press meet of his latest film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which is a story based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film also stars Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Puneet Issar.

The Kashmir Files is in news with many personalities from politics and the film fraternity commenting on it. The film’s team, including director Vivek Agnihotri and actress Pallavi Joshi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar watched the movie on Sunday along with Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. Praising the movie as a living and touching depiction of the human tragedy that took place in the Valley, Khattar said he was fortunate to have worked for the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time. “I have seen and understood closely the sufferings and conditions of the people there," he tweeted.

The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free in four states including Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Goa.

