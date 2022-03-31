The Kashmir Files: Surat Shop Owner Dedicates Special Saree to Vivek Agnihotri's Film

The Kashmir Files not only created a huge impact on the box office but it has touched the hearts of the audiences like no other film. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial received praises from all walks of life and now a Gujarat shopkeeper has created a special saree to pay tribute to the film. According to a report in ETimes, the Surat-based trader digitally printed pictures of the film’s team on the saree.

Meanwhile, the film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar among others has breached the 200 crore mark domestically. But, there’s another major benchmark that the film has achieved- breaching the 300 crore mark at the international box office.

The Kashmir Files has rewritten history for the Indian box office. In 19 days, the film had managed a nett collection of Rs.234.03 crores at the Indian box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film’s gross domestic collection stands at Rs. 262.96 crores. Overseas, The Kashmir Files’ gross collection is Rs. 38.14 crores, taking the total to Rs. 301.01 crores.

With this, The Kashmir File has entered the league of films that have crossed over 300 crores worldwide. In fact, the same portal states that it is the 32nd film to do so. It has left behind some major grossers like Salman Khan starrer Race 3- that had collected Rs. 294.98 crores, and the more recent Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, which managed to collect Rs. 294.17 crores. The film is also expected to surpass Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which had collected Rs. 308.02 crores, within a few days.

It looks like the film still has a good hold at the box office, despite the stiff competition from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has been taking both the Indian and the overseas box office by a storm.

