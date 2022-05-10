The Kashmir Files to Be Banned in Singapore for 'Provocative' And 'One-sided' Portrayal of Muslims

The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s, will be banned in Singapore as the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has been assessed to be beyond the city-state’s film classification guidelines, a media report said on Monday according to the news agency PTI.

The authorities have assessed the Hindi-language film to be “beyond Singapore’s film classification guidelines," said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint statement with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir, the authorities told Channel News Asia. These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society, they said.

The film, written and directed by Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri, during a recent press conference, alleged that a section of foreign media was attempting to run an “international political campaign" against his film “The Kashmir Files". Agnihotri claimed that soon after his film became a historical success, foreign media publications realised that it was “denting their narrative".

“Every major player, who maligns India’s image internationally without checking the truth, started calling me and their line of question was only Hindu-Muslim. Nobody, not even one bothered to ask me about all those victims who I interviewed for this movie. Not even one tried to ask me about the facts I’ve shown in the movie and whether they are right or wrong," Agnihotri, who was joined by his wife, acclaimed actress Pallavi Joshi at the conference, said.

He continued, “There is an international political campaign against the film. They blame us for Islamophobia. I categorically put on record that Islamophobia is being used as a political weapon against my film under an international political conspiracy. The film is actually anti-terrorism. The film does not use even once the word ‘Muslim’. The film does not use the word Pakistan or Pakistani. It’s an anti-terrorism film."

