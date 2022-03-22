The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Says 'Audience More Respectful Than Critics' In Latest Tweet

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic movies. It is ruling headlines, box office collections and has created a storm on social media. On Monday night, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared a Facebook screenshot of netizens expressing their views about his movie.

“For the first time in my life, saw a movie in a theatre after which the hall was completely silent…there were no conversations, No laughter, just pin drop silence…a symbol of how the movie impacted the people…I had this heaviness in my heart…almost choked many times…balled my eyes out…and still felt so unsettled…I just don’t know what else to say…it moved me more than I thought it would…" the social media user had written.

Sharing the same, Vivek Agnihotri talked about how the audience is more respectful than critics and tweeted, “I have observed that the audience is far more respectful to the victims of Kashmir Genocide than the critics. What has been your experience?".

Several other people also reacted to Agnihotri’s tweet and talked about his movie impacted them. “I could not sleep continuously for 2 days. This reality has really shaken me & I literally felt the pain of KP. Justice must be done & all should be settled back to Kashmir," one of the social media users wrote. Another Tweet read, “I watched it with a housefull theater, after the film ended, entire theater was dead silent, everyone got up & quietly left. Never have I even witnessed this."

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is inching close to Rs 200 crore at the box office. “#TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in *Weekend 2*… #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]… Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. It is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles.

