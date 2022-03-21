Home » News » Movies » The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Says, It's a 'Criminal Offence' to Show his Film for Free

The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Says, It's a 'Criminal Offence' to Show his Film for Free

Some politicians in Haryana have arranged a free screening of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. However, the director is not happy with the decision.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 21, 2022, 07:56 IST

Ever since its release on March 11, The Kashmir Files have been breaking all records on the Box Office. Through word-of-mouth publicity, the film managed to pull a huge crowd to theatres and on its second Saturday, i.e., on Day 9 (March 20), the film recorded its highest-ever single day collection and breached the 20 crore mark in a single day. The film has also been made tax free in several states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Some politicians in Haryana have arranged a free screening of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. However, the director is not happy with the decision. He shared a poster of the screening and requested Haryana’s CM Manohar Lal Khattar to stop showing it for free. His Tweet read, “WARNING: Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner. 🙏"

The Kashmir Files tells the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

On Saturday, the film collected a whopping Rs. 24.80 crores. The total collection of the film now stands at a massive Rs. 141.25 crores.

While it was earlier thought that the film would probably cross Rs. 150 crores by the end of the second weekend, it is now clear that the film can easily cross the Rs.165 crores mark. The film is expected to earn more on Sunday, i.e., Day 10 and it can easily go up to Rs. 28-30 crores.

