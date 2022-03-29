The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Shares BTS Video Revealing How He Motivated Crew To Work In Freezing Cold

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters post the coronavirus pandemic and rocked the box office. Amid the success of the film, Vivek Agnihotri recently took to Twitter and shared a behind-the-scenes video revealing how he motivated the crew when they started ‘collapsing’ during the shoot due to freezing cold.

In the video, the filmmaker can be seen citing the example of Kashmiri Pandits as he tells the crew to think about their hardships when they had to leave their houses. He further motivates them saying that our problem is nothing in comparision to theirs. “Yeh hum sabki film hai, aap bhul hai ke thand ki bhi koi cheez hai. Hum log swarg mein aaye hai, mindblowing kaam hai aur hum apne jeewan ka sabse bada charity ka, social service ka kaam kar rahe hai (This is our film, forget about freezing cold. We are in this heaven and it’s a mindblowing work. We are here for the biggest charity, biggest social service)," he can be heard saying in the video.

Sharing the video, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “On the 3rd day of the shoot of #TheKashmirFiles, the unit started collapsing because of freezing cold. I spoke to the unit for 2 minutes about our purpose for making TKF and the efficiency became 200% after that. Big clap for the young unit for their sacrifice & service. #BTS"

Watch The Kashmir Files BTS Video Here:

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and was released on March 11. It is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles. The film has already earned over Rs 230 crore and is now inching towards Rs 250 crore.

