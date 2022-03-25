The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri Thanks MP CM For His Help To Build Genocide Museum

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s cinematic marvel The Kashmir Files is a blockbuster hit. The Anupam Kher starrer has created history at the box office and it has emerged as one of the highest grosser in recent time. The plot of Vivek’s film is a true story of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits who faced exodus in the 1990s. The film’s director took a step ahead to bring the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits. On Friday, Vivek Agnihotri, during his meeting with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed the establishment of a Genocide Museum in Bhopal.

The 48-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a video in which he spoke about the establishment of a Genocide Museum and an art center in the city. In the video, Vivek said - “We were on a revolution for 4 years taking the hardship and sacrifice of our citizens to present it in front of the world. I am very thank full to the honorable CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for making the film tax-free and supporting all the Legislators".

He proposed the idea of a Genocide museum by saying, “Madhya Pradesh is one of the peace-loving cities of the country, and if we will get the permission to build a Genocide Meseum, it will be a message of humanity to whole world. I want people to observe what happens when inhuman circumstances. I wish whosoever will enter the museum will step out of the Museum as a good human being."

MP CM appreciated the idea of making a Genocide Museum in the city and granted land and logistical support for its establishment.Vivek thanked Shivraj Singh Chouhan for giving it a green signal.

He also informed that the museum which will be a ‘symbol of humanity’ will be fully funded by I am Buddha and KP Global Foundation.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Our @i_ambuddhaFoundation & @kp_globalwere working to build a Genocide Museum. Today, when I requested

@ChouhanShivrajji about it, he instantly granted land & logistical support. This will be fully funded by us & the people. It will be a symbol of Humanity.," tweeted Vivek.

Agnihotri had arrived in Bhopal to take part in a three-day film festival organised by RSS-affiliate Chitra Bharati starting from March 25. Agnihotri, who claimed to have studied for few years in Bhopal, urged the Chief Minister for establishing a Genocide Museum and an art centre in the city and Chouhan agreed immediately.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office. It has seen an impressive rise in its box office collection since the movie was released and within two weeks, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has already made its way into the Rs 200 crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday tweeted that the movie collected Rs 10.03 crore on Wednesday, pushing Rs 200.13. The collection has set a new benchmark for films releasing post-Covid.

