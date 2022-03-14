The Kashmir Files: Yami Gautam Urges All To Watch, Husband Aditya Dhar Calls It 'Brave Attempt To Show Truth'

The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year. The film is getting a positive response from both, the audience and the critics. On Monday, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam also took to Twitter and urged everyone to watch this film. She penned her support for the film and mentioned that the movie depicts the story of atrocities that Kashmiri Hindus faced.

“Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles," Yami wrote and dropped a folded hands emoji.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam’s husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar also appreciated the makers of The Kashmir Files for their ‘brave attempt to show truth’. “You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas," he wrote.

“This film is a brave attempt to show our TRUTH! We were forced to keep this tragedy a secret. We tried moving on hoping that time will heal our wounds. But we were seriously wrong. The wounds still remain. Almost all of us till date are still suffering mentally, emotionally and even physically. It was not just the terrorism that killed so many, it was also what followed the migration," Aditya Dhar added as he requested everyone to watch the film.

Advertisement

On the other hand, The Kashmir Files is also making solid business at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files, which earned Rs 3.55 crore and Rs 8.50 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively, collected Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday. This means that the film’s total collection so far is Rs 27.15 crore.

Advertisement

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar among others was released on March 11. It depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.