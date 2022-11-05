The Kerala Story Teaser Out: Twitter Is Divided

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all set for the release of his next film, The Kerala Story. The film tells a heart-wrenching tale about how women in Kerala are forcibly converted and inducted into ISIS. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is known for delivering hits like Namastey London and Commando, has donned the producer’s hat for this film.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. Adah shared the terrific teaser of The Kerala Story on Twitter. In the teaser, Adah can be seen essaying the role of a victim who dreamt of becoming a nurse but was abducted from her home and is imprisoned in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist.

Advertisement

The hard-hitting teaser has gone viral on Twitter with netizens praising Adah Sharma for her impactful acting.

People have also hailed Vipul Amrutlal Shah for choosing the intense subject of human trafficking for his film. Many have acknowledged that most prominent filmmakers would have shied away from the controversial issue of forced conversion and manipulation of women in God’s own country.

Famous opinion maker Tarek Fatah tweeted the teaser of The Kerala Story and wrote, “Watch and weep."

One user wrote, “32,000!! Right from Kerala, The God’s Own Country, a state with 100% literacy, silently became recruiting ground for ISIS and no media outcry. Sad."

Another Twitter user wrote that we need more films like The Kerala Story.

However, not everyone was impressed with The Kerala Story’s teaser or its premise.

Advertisement

Activist Rahul Easwar tweeted that the film was factually inaccurate.

Another activist Darab Farooqui opined that the film was akin to disinformation peddled by a sophisticated propaganda delivery machine.

The film is directed by Sudipto Sen.

Read all the Latest Movies News here