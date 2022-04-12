The Khatra Khatra Show: Aditya Narayan Is Back To Add a Dose of Comedy and Laughter; Watch

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s comedy-game show The Khatra Khatra Show is widely loved by the audience. The show has welcomed several celebrities so far including Sonakshi Sinha, Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Patel, Priyank Sharma, and Rubina Dilaik among others. However, one person has been missing from the show amid all this. He is the one who was an active participant in the show during its first season. Did you guess it right? Yes, it’s Aditya Narayan.

However, here’s good news for all The Khatra Khatra Show and Aditya Narayan fans. The singer has now returned to the show. In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Haarsh Limbachiyaa can be seen welcoming Aditya back to the show. “I want to tell you a truth. Ever since this show started, there’s somebody who has been hiding himself among the audience," Haarsh jokes as he takes Aditya from the audience section to the stage. Later, Aditya Narayan jokingly expresses anger and asks Haarsh about ‘bringing in another singer’ (hinting at Rahul Vaidya) in the show. The promo also features Rahul Vaidya, Chhoti Sardarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and choreographer Punit Pathak.

Advertisement

Watch the hilarious promo here:

For the unversed, Aditya Narayan was a part of The Khatra Khatra Show’s first season as well. His chemistry and brotherhood with Haarsh Limbachiya were widely loved by the audience.

Talking about Aditya Narayan, the singer and his wife Shweta Jha were blessed with a baby girl on February 24 this year. They announced the same on March 4 with a picture from their wedding in which Aditya was seen applying sindoor on Shweta. “Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼@ibtida.co @thehouseontheclouds," Aditya wrote. On the work front, Aditya Narayan recently announced that he will no longer host the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with which he was associated for 15 years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.