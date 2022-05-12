The Khatra Khatra Show: Bharti Singh Roasts Tejasswi Prakash On Her Fashion Sense In a Hysterical Way

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limachiyaa’s the Khatra Khatra Show concluded its grand finale recently with a bang. During the show’s last episode, we see power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra setting the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry, alongside many other celebrities, for one last time. While Tejasswi’s quirky look for the show received heaps of praise from netizens on social media, Bharti Singh did not approve of it and went on to call the ‘Naagin 6’ star’s sartorial choices “ekdum kharab!"

In a teasy banter, Bharti Singh roasted Tejasswi Prakash on the show over her ‘OOTD’ in an epic way. For the grand finale, Tejasswi opted for a grey mini dress with embellishments, which she complemented with hot pink thigh-high boots. Referring to her outfit, Bharti jokingly said, “Teja, aapki dressing style ekdum kharab hai!" She further jokes, “Jo cheez badi honi chahiye, vo choti hai (pointing at her mini dress), aur jo cheez choti honi chahiye, vo badi hai (pointing at her footwear)."

Advertisement

During another fun exchange with the Tejasswi and Karan, hosts Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa talked about the love they receive everywhere.

Bharti Singh asked them, “Kya aapne ek banda rakha hai jo sabko call karke bulata hai (Have you hired a person who calls all of them)?" When Karan responded in the negative, she added jokingly, “Toh kya aap hi unko call karke bulate ho phir (Then, do you make the calls yourself to call them)?"

Bharti recently hit the headlines when she got back to the sets of the reality show Hunarbaaz, soon after welcoming her first child, son Golu. She also returned to the comedy show The Khatra Khatra Show after a short maternity break. She was criticised for returning to the sets

Advertisement

For those unaware, Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of Bigg Boss season 15, which concluded earlier this year. Karan was the second runner up. The actors met on the show and fell in love. Their love story has been appreciated by fans with many dubbing them TejRan. They have cultivated a loyal fan following.

Speaking on the work front, Tejasswi is seen on the fictional TV show Naagin. On the other hand, Karan was most recently seen as the jailor on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.