The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Enjoy ‘Snow Day’; Rakul Preet Singh Reacts

Arjun Kapoor is an avid social media user. The Ishaqzaade actor often shares intriguing glimpses of his professional life with his fans, by posting pictures and videos. Arjun, who was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, is currently working on The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. On Tuesday, Arjun recalled a fond memory of ‘snow day’ with Bhumi in Manali and his fans are all for it.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the Lady Killer marks Arjun’s first collaboration with Bhumi and the team had been shot a part of it in Manali recently.

In the picture posted by Arjun, we see him and Bhumi seated next to each other as they have snowflakes on them. To see snow in the scorching heat of May, it was indeed a visual treat for the fans. Arjun captioned the photo as, “Snow Day with @bhumipednekar The Lady & The Ladykiller #selfieking #shootlife #manali #itsavibebabe #theladykiller #throwbacktuesday".

Soon after the photo was posted on Instagram, Bhumi took to the comment section and wrote about how much she is missing the snow. She wrote, “Am missing the snow here now. Not the same vibe babe but better. #TheLadyAndTheLadyKiller".

Arjun’s Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Rakul Preet Singh too took to the comments and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Talking The Lady Killer, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The movie will be hitting the theatres in October.

Earlier last month, Arjun shared an Instagram post and announced that the shooting for the film has commenced in Manali. The 36-year-old actor shared a picture of the film’s clapboard with The Lady Killer title written on it. The clapboard also mentioned the name of the director and director of photography who happens to be Anuj Rakesh Dhawan. “Embarking on this new journey of The Lady Killer as we start shooting today," the caption of Arjun’s post read.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. The film is directed by Mohit Sure and also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film will hit theatres on July 8, 2022. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, the actor has teamed up with director Mudassar Aziz for a light-hearted comedy film that will be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

