The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Mark 45 Days of Shoot With Happy And Intense Pics

Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor have completed 45 days of shooting for The Lady Killer. The Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and celebrated their 45 days of the shoot by posting a couple of fun and intense moments featuring her and Arjun, and we are all for it.

In the post shared by the Badhaai Do actress, we see Bhumi and Arjun staring at each other as they stood close. We see a cute tiny white flower in Arjun’s hair, on the other hand, Bhumi also has a yellow floret in her strands too. As we scroll further, we see Arjun and Bhumi captured in a boomerang, as he holds her from the back and does a little bit of tickling which makes the actress bend down as she starts laughing. The next batch of photos captures candid smiling moments between the two. The slide ends with two pics of Arjun and Bhumi as they sit and relax in a garden. Bhumi looks gorgeous in a black floral print dress, while Arjun looks dapper in a denim shirt and black pants.

Taking to the captions,Bhumi wrote, “After 45 days of shoot, a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady And The Lady Killer - Swipe on for some ‍♂️‍♀️ #TheLadyKiller #TheLadyAndTheLadyKiller #AkBp."

Soon after the pics were posted, scores of the duo’s fans and friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the adorable glimpses.

While Arjun’s sister Anshula commented, “Cuties ❤️," Bhumi’s sis too chimed in as she dropped two heart emoticons.

Well, this isn’t the first time, we see a BTS glimpse from the film. Earlier, Arjun recalled a fond memory of ‘snow day’ with Bhumi in Manali and posted a throwback picture from the film’s shoot.

In the picture posted by Arjun, we see him and Bhumi seated next to each other as they have snowflakes on them. To see snow in the scorching heat of May, it was indeed a visual treat for the fans. Arjun captioned the photo as, “Snow Day with @bhumipednekar The Lady & The Ladykiller #selfieking #shootlife #manali #itsavibebabe #theladykiller #throwbacktuesday".

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. The film is directed by Mohit Sure and also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film will hit theatres on July 8, 2022. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, the actor has teamed up with director Mudassar Aziz for a light-hearted comedy film that will be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

On the other hand, apart from The Lady Killer, Bhumi will next be seen in a comedy-drama directed by Anand L Rai titled Raksha Bandhan. The film is expected to hit the screens in August this year.

