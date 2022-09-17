The List Trailer: Kirti Kulhari-Angad Bedi’s Robot Like Life of Perfection Is Threatened by an Emotional Outburst; Watch

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released the trailer for the latest short film - The List, from the Mini Movie Festival line-up. The intriguing trailer of the new short film gives a glimpse into the lives of a young couple in their early 30s. This couple, tired of their mundane routine and almost robotic life, reaches a point where they find themselves lacking emotions. However, a few decisions and unnerving turns in their monotonous life bring up emotions that have been buried in deep, dark corners. How do you think this couple deals with change, especially since they’re so used to the status quo?

“It was an amazing experience for me to work in a short film, which is completely different from shooting a full-length feature film. The realism of my character, the depth that is achieved in the story in such a short span, and the intricacies of daily life that have been portrayed are all elements that make this short film a masterpiece. Kudos to Gaurav (Director) and Roy Kapur Films for creating, presenting, and backing such an out-of-the-box, performance-driven concept. The film is also a commentary on how robotic our human lives have become and Gaurav truly believed that Kirti and I would be able to manifest this on-screen, he has a very big hand in helping us achieve this. I’ve to say that when I got a call from Siddharth Roy Kapur asking me to be a part of this story that had its unique realism and gravity, I was thrilled! I’m glad Amazon miniTV is making it so easily accessible to such a large number of people through its special ‘Mini Movie Festival." said Angad Bedi.

“Beware. Monotony and Mechanicality sound harmless concepts but are capable of killing us, slowly and steadily. We all have ‘A List’. The List. Choose it with caution. Check out, The List coming soon for free only on Amazon miniTV" said, Kirti Kulhari.

Written and directed by Gaurav Dave, The List is created by Roy Kapur Films. It features popular actors Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi in lead roles. The film will premiere on September 22 on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV.

