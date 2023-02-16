Home » News » Movies » The Little Mermaid Teaser: Halle Bailey’s Ariel Meets Prince Eric; Ursula's Evil Laugh Gives Goosebumps

The Little Mermaid Teaser: Halle Bailey’s Ariel Meets Prince Eric; Ursula's Evil Laugh Gives Goosebumps

The Little Mermaid's first glimpse sees Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid exploring the underwater world and leaving fans mesmerised with her melodious voice.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 16:57 IST

US

The Little Mermaid hits theatres in May 2023.
The Little Mermaid hits theatres in May 2023.

Disney has finally unveiled a brand new teaser of his upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Giving fans a quick glimpse of Ariel’s (Played by Halle Bailey) world, the trailer features sees the mermaid swimming fearlessly through her kingdom. But the real winner is the melodious track that puts forth her wish to explore the world beyond water. In the 30-second teaser, Bailey croons Part of Your World as she navigates through an underwater opening. Giggling and playing with her aquatic friends, the short clip aims to capture her majestic dream in her innocent eyes.

As the happy moments pass, comes the entry of the evil sea witch Ursula (Played by Melissa McCarthy). In a quick second, Ursula can be seen hidden behind what appears to be a tentacle in the sea. But what sends shivers down the spine is her evil laugh that indicates she is up to no good. A sudden flash also features Ariel kissing the man of her life Prince Eric (Played by Jonah Hauer-King). While revealing the teaser, Disney stated, “Continuing the Disney 100 celebration with this new look at The Little Mermaid. The much-awaited live-action adaptation of a beloved classic arrives in cinemas, this May!” Watch the teaser below:

Advertisement

The shot teaser has impressed a barrage of Disney fans. A user while reacting to the video wrote, “I can't wait,” another asked, “Is India gonna have a different release date?” Meanwhile, one more Indian fan requested “Please dub in Hindi.”

RELATED NEWS

The upcoming project reimagines the original plot of the 1989 animated flick with live actors. The musical will retell the tale of the youngest daughter of King Triton, Princess Ariel of the underwater kingdom Atlantica. Her fascination with the outside world leads her to fall in love with a human Prince Eric. She saves him from a dangerous shipwreck and vows to meet him in the world above water. However, her plans become impossible owing to the devilish plot led by the nefarious sea witch Ursula.

Advertisement

Besides Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Jonah Hauer-King, actor Javier Bardem plays the role of King Triton, meanwhile, Jacob Tremblay and Daveed Diggs have lent their voices as the Flounder and Sebastian respectively. The upcoming live-action musical flick is all set to hit the big screens on May 26.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 16, 2023, 16:57 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 16:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Jaws Drop In Sequin Lilac Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Sanya Malhotra Soars Mercury Levels In Bright Yellow Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks