The Lord of the Rings: A Recap of the Major Events of Rings of Power Season 1

After enthralling fans with seven fantastical episodes, Amazon Original series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is all set to unveil many mysteries with its season finale episode which dropped on Friday, October 14. From Dark Lord Sauron’s return to the mysterious Stranger, season 1 finale makes many big revelations. But before we finally delve into Episode 8, here’s a recap of the major events of season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

● Galadriel goes on a mission to avenge her brother’s death: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has been ready to fight the dark threat in Middle-earth Second Age to avenge her brother’s death since the beginning of the season. Filled with angst, her only aim has been to defeat Sauron at any cost. Touted to be one of the strongest and brightest Elves, Galadriel did not even bow to High King Gil-galad’s (Benjamin Walker) orders and decided to fight Sauron along with Queen Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). The two strong women set sail to aid the people of Southlands and stop the evil from spreading. But will they be able to defeat Sauron or bow in front of him?

● Númenóreans join hands with Galadriel: In the fight against evil, Galadriel and Míriel are joined by Númenoreans Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry). Elendil’s relationship with Isildur turned sour after he got kicked off the Númenorean Sea Guard. However, they decided to protect their beings from Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his army’s attack. While many Númenóreans willingly joined the fight, others on the island kingdom refrained from getting into a war with Elves.

● Adar attacks Southlands: Healer Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) along with Elven warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) put their best foot forward to save the humans of Southlands from Adar’s encroaching orc army. However, despite Galadriel and the Númenóreans’ support, they failed to stop the attacks. Adar and his army unleash the fury of Mount Doom upon the Southlands, leaving a devastating effect. The fire and ash rain permanently transformed the Southlands. Using his power, Adar renamed the land Mordor.

● Doors for the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm open: Season 1 opened the doors of the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm for viewers. Reigned by Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and his wife Disa (Sophia Nomvete), the precious metal mithril changed the dynamics of the kingdom. The regal duo discovered a precious but dangerous metal, mithril, in the mines of Moria. King Durin III (Peter Mullan) warned the Dwarves from mining the metal, but Durin IV, Disa, and the elf Elrond (Robert Aramayo) did not pay heed to his warnings. Later in the season, it is revealed that mithril is the key to the Elves’ survival in Middle-earth. It will be interesting to see who will benefit from this metal.

● The Stranger Arrives: Who is the Stranger? This question has been on viewers’ minds ever since a shabby and rugged man crashed into earth in a ball of fire. The mysterious man, played by actor Daniel Weyman, has no memories of the past, but a trio of witches are in search of him. Along with the viewers, little Harfoot, Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) is suspicious of his intentions and uncontrollable magical powers. With so much suspense, it seems more about him might be unveiled in the season finale.

All 8 episodes of the Amazon Original series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now streaming on Prime Video. Prime members can stream all episodes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and other international languages. Don’t miss to watch the epic season 1 finale, this Friday on October 14, 2022, as many twists and turns await.

