The Lord Of The Rings- The Rings of Power: Makers Drop Minute Long Sneak Peek, Give Glimpse of ‘Strange Skies’

Amazon Prime Video today dropped a 60-second sneak peek of the highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The highly anticipated series premieres exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history takes centre stage in this epic drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. In this: 60s sneak peek, an ominous sign in the night sky raises questions for the inhabitants of Middle-earth.

Advertisement

Earlier, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, confirmed that the series will have five seasons. Moreover, they’ve also figured out the last shot of the series finale. “The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5. We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be," shared JD Payne.

Over the five seasons, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will build a surprising narrative set in the Second Age, where Elves, Dwarves, Harfoots and others exist in a world carved ahead of The Hobbit and Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’. Using the backdrop that the legendary author has outlined, the series makers have told the story of the Second Age for the first time. “We’re doing what Tolkien wanted. As long as we felt like every invention of ours was true to his essence, we knew we were on the right track," Payne said.

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to start streaming from September 2nd onwards across multiple languages worldwide including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.