The Matrix Resurrections' New Trailer Wants Us to Remember 'What is Real', Watch

Ahead of its December release, the makers of The Matrix Resurrections have dropped the second trailer and it has got us way more excited. The new trailer teased a lot of new things- like Neo’s (Keanu Reeves) powers and Trinity ( Carrie-Anne Moss) being alive. We also got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra, who plays the role of Sati in the film. In the trailer, she ambiguously says, “The most important choice of Neo’s life is not his to make."

The actress shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Remember what is real. Watch the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections now – in theatres and on HBO Max 12.22.21. Get tickets with the link in bio! #MatrixMonday #TheMatrix."

Advertisement

Take a look at it:

The new trailer also teases the return of Agent Smith with Jonathan Groff’s character.

The Matrix Resurrections trailer had the perfect mix of action and thrill and has intrigued the fans even more. While we saw franchise cast members like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, and Lambert Wilson make their return, the film will also see new entrees such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Lana Wachowski directorial will premiere on December 22 in theatres.

Meanwhile, in The Matrix, released in 1999, Keanu Reeves plays Thomas Anderson, a computer programmer who realizes that life is just a re-creation to mask an ongoing conflict between humans and Artificial Intelligence in the ‘real’ world. When he learns to manipulate this, stuff starts to happen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.