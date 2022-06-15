'The Most Difficult Thing...': Nivedita Saraf's Heartwarming Post For Son Aniket

Nivedita Saraf and Ashok Saraf are a popular couple in the Marathi film industry. The couple’s love story is around two decades old and they are also referred to as the ideal couple. Nivedita, who is very active on social media, recently made a heart-warming goodbye post, dedicated to her son, Aniket. She posted a beautiful picture wherein she is seen with her husband and son at the airport.

She wrote, “The most difficult thing in the world is saying bye to your child." Aniket fell in love with cooking after seeing his mother Nivedita cook. So he decided to pursue a career in it instead of acting.

Advertisement

Aniket was educated in France. He makes a great Western-style meal. In an interview, Nivedita Saraf also said, “I wanted the boy to pursue a career as a chef instead of acting. Aniket has fulfilled my dream."

In 1990, Nivedita Saraf was only 25 and Ashok Saraf was 43 when they tied the knot. The 18-year age difference, however, didn’t appear to be a barrier in their love story. They first met when they were performing in a play together. Following that, they made numerous film appearances, including Navri Mile Navryala and Ashi hi banva banavi.

Even though they co-starred in these films, they didn’t start communicating until they shot Dhumdhadaka. It was the start of a fresh friendship that quickly developed into love. Nivedita and Ashok Saraf exchanged vows in Goa’s Mangeshi Temple. Nivedita and Ashok’s son, Aniket Saraf, is a well-known pastry chef.

Nivedita provides her recipes and cooking advice to fans on her YouTube channel, Nivedita Saraf Recipes. Besides that, in the Zee Marathi Television series Aggabai Sasubai, she plays the well-known Asawari character.

Advertisement

Ashok Saraf has appeared in a lot of Bollywood and Marathi movies, frequently providing recurring comic relief since the 1990s. He is well recognised outside the Marathi circuit for his 1990s role in Hum Paanch.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.