The Night Manager Director Signs a 'Big Star Cast' Film With Karan Johar? Know Here

While Sandeep Modi is currently enjoying the success of his recently directed web series The Night Manager, if recent reports are to be believed, he has also signed two big films with Karan Johar. Reportedly, one of these will be a ‘big star cast’ movie and the script for the same has ‘more or less’ been finalised.

“Sandeep has been working on a script for the last two years and the things are now locked on paper with regards to the story. His next directorial is a big-budget action film for Dharma Production. While the script is more or less locked now, the film will enter the pre-production stage by summer this year, as the team is looking to mount a big action film," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

“It will be a big star-cast film and will proceed into the casting stage by this summer," the source added.

However, details regarding Sandeep Modi’s second film with Karan Johar are not known as of now.

Meanwhile, Sandeep’s recent show The Night Manager is being widely loved by all. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Modi called Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur ‘pillars’ of his directorial and explained how they fit perfectly into their respective roles.

“Firstly, it was the script that lead it. The fact that we needed an antagonist with a charisma and someone who will look like a rich billionaire masquerading as a philanthropist - Anil sir was perfect for the part. On the other hand, Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) is a such a joy to work with. His role is like a chameleon. There are so many layers to it," the director said.

Apart from The Night Manager, Sandeep has also worked with Ram Madhvani on the much-loved Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3. It’s release date has not been announced so far.

