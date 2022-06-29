The On-Screen Rule That Suriya Put Aside For Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Tamil star Suriya, who was recently seen in a cameo in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram, has been receiving rave reviews for his role as Rolex, even though he appeared on screen only for a few minutes. The actor, whose inclusion in the project had long been speculated by fans even before director Lokesh and Kamal Haasan officially announced it, appeared towards the end of the film in the role of Rolex, a ruthless gangster and provides a glimpse of what may be in store for us in the sequel to the movie.

It is noteworthy that Suriya did not charge a penny for his role in Vikram and acted in the film solely to pay homage to his bond with Kamal Haasan. However, there is another trivia about his cameo that not everyone knows about. When his character appears on screen, Suriya is seen smoking a cigarette. It is interesting to note that Suriya has never smoked on screen before this and according to his claims, never smoked in real life too.

Suriya has a no-smoking policy on screen and he has been maintaining that since the start of his career. But Lokesh Kanagaraj, realising that the climax scene would not be complete without the smoking scene, convinced Surya to smoke and he relaxed his policy for this film.

Earlier, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Suriya had said, “I do not smoke in real life and do not advocate such scenes in my films. But drinking scenes, yes, I could not interfere with the creative vision since I am working mostly with senior filmmakers".

Vikram is about a RAW agent’s struggle for a drug-free society. High on action, drama and thrills, the film has grossed over Rs 400 crore and has become a huge hit. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play the lead roles while Narain, Semban Vinod and Kalidas Jayaram are also included in the cast.

