The Only 'BS' Sharvari Wagh Doesn't Mind Are 'Bikinis and Sunsets’

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh lit up our Instagram feed on Monday with vibrant bikini pictures of herself. The 25-year-old actress shared a series of photos of herself from a recent photoshoot. In the breathtaking images, the actress can be seen wearing a pastel yellow and salmon pink beach cover-up over a bikini. Sharvari styled her hair in soft curls and sported a dewy make-up look for the photo shoot. With a golden sunset in the background, Sharvari posed for the camera with the wind blowing in her hair.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress added in the caption, “The only BS I don’t mind are bikinis and sunsets" and her fans couldn't agree more. The actress, who recently starred in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, certainly got us wishing for the summer season to arrive soon. Sharvari’s post received compliments from fellow celebrities and fans on Instagram. Photographer Sasha Jairam described Sharvari’s look as “unreal,” while celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur complimented the actress and commented, “love.” Fellow actress Angira Dhar described Sharvari’s latest pictures as “hot, hot.” Actress Isabelle Kaif, who had a lot of fun with Sharvari at sister Katrina Kaif's wedding, also dropped a fire and red heart emoticon in the comments section.

In a previous Instagram post, Sharvari had shared how she likes to take “cool” shots for her social media followers. The actress was spotted wearing white cotton shorts as she posed somewhere near the seashore. Sharvari donned the essential summer accessory, a pair of black sunglasses. Sharvari shared a couple of shots from her black and white summer spring vibe photoshoot. The actress also added a caption accompanying the pictures which read, “Pretending to be cool > Sun bothering you.” Fans expressed their love for the actress in the comments. Some commented about her naturally curly hair, while others wrote, “Love the way you look.” Another user commented, “So pretty.”

