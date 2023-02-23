The Pope’s Exorcist Trailer: Russell Crowe, Chief Exorcist Of Vatican, Fights Demons

The Pope’s Exorcist trailer is finally out. Completely engulfing you in the world of exorcism, the fearsome trailer hints to the fans that filmmaker Julius Avery is all set to keep you on the edge of your seats. Julius Avery this time brings the spine-chilling story of Father Gabriele Amorth (Russell Crowe), better known as The Pope’s Exorcist. Father Amorth in the trailer gives you several nail-biting moments, as he investigates a boy-possessed boy, who claims to be his ‘worst nightmare.’

The trailer opens by showing Father Amorth being questioned about an exorcism that was performed on the night of June 4th on a woman, who eventually committed suicide. Responding to the questions, Father says that “she wasn’t possessed" but “was mentally disturbed" and leaves the room by saying that if they have a problem with him then they must talk to his boss—The Pope.

Advertisement

The next thing the trailer shows is that the story is “Taken from the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth". Following the story of the protagonist Father Amorth, the trailer shows him to be a lone ranger fighting alone against the demons and obeying only the Pope. While Father Amorth has performed thousands of exorcisms, the trailer shows the Pope sent him to help a young boy, who is possessed by a malevolent demon.

But the trailer hints at a conspiracy revolving around the demon and The Pope’s Exorcist indulges himself in unravelling the secrets of the Vatican to fight this demon. To know, whether Father Amorth is successful in helping the young boy, and if he will be able to disclose the mystery behind the demon and the Vatican, you need to wait till April 7, when the movie will hit the theatres next to you.

Advertisement

Helmed by Julius, The Pope’s Exorcist apart from Crowe also features Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero. In India, the horror movie is presented by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. And apart from English, it will also be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here