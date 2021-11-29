The Price of Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Marital Home Will Blow Your Mind

From their wedding venue to D-day outfits, a lot has been said and written about rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending marriage. Minute details of the wedding are spreading like wildfire, and the recent one being that the couple has rented a luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. According to a recent report by BollywoodLife, their new home is “98 per cent ready."

The remaining two per cent will be done once Vicky and Katrina move in as husband and wife. They are likely to become neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who own two floors of the building.

A couple of days ago, the head of a real-estate portal, Varun Singh while speaking to IndiaToday.in had shed some light on the deal Vicky cracked for the house. He stated that the actor had rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal for 5 years. He had rented the 8th floor of the ultra-luxurious building in July 2021. As per Varun, Vicky has deposited a security amount, which is close to Rs 1.75 crore. As far as the rent is concerned, it will be Rs. 8 lakh per month for the first 36 months, and it will be 8.40 lakh for the next 12 months. Later, for the remaining 12 months, the duo will pay a rent of Rs. 8.82 lakh.

If reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot in the first week of December. Their wedding will be graced by their family members and close friends from the film industry. The couple’s wedding rumours are in place for quite a long time, and they continue to make headlines. However, neither of them has admitted nor denied the speculations.

Fans are only hoping that the rumours turn out to be true, and the rumoured lovebirds get their happily ever after.

