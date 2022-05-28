The Punjaabban Song: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil and Neetu Kapoor Groove To Foot-Tapping Number

After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time by dropping hints about a new song from JugJugg Jeeyo, the makers finally released the much-awaited song from the family drama titled ‘The Punjaabban Song’. The song features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul shaking a leg on the upbeat number.

Dharma Productions took to Instagram and posted a clip from the peppy dance song. Along with the video, they wrote, “The celebrations just got BIGGER, GRANDER & LOUDER!#ThePunjaabbanSong is OUT NOW for you to get grooving with the JugJugg Jeeyo family! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas on 24th June."

The two-minute-thirty-six-second song us all things joy and fun, as it summarises the blissful feeling of a wedding. As the video starts we see Varun dancing as he welcomes Neetu Kapoor who makes her swagger entry. We see Kiara and Prajakta adding to the glam. The girl gang is later on joined by Anil Kapoor. All the family members gather together and tap their feet on the groovy colourful number.

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the movie revolves around post marriage issues. “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post-marriage," a source had told Pinkvilla. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun and Kiara both have some interesting movies in the pipeline. Varun is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya. On the other hand, Kiara is shooting for RC-15 with Ram Charan and will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal.

This film will see Kiara Adani and Varun Dhawan team up for the first time ever. Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors in November last year in Chandigarh. Owing to the pandemic-related restrictions and the COVID-19 diagnosis of Varun and Neetu delayed the filming. The cast and crew resumed the shoot after hiatus of months in August this year. Directed by Raj and backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions, the film will trace the story of two couples across different generations.

With this film, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor returns to the big screen after nearly seven years. She last shared screen space with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their son, Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

