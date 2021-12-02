The Railway Men: YRF's First OTT Series, Starring R Madhavan, Is Based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy

To mark the 37th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy- the world’s worst industrial disaster that claimed thousands of lives on the night of December 2, 1984- Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced its first big OTT project, The Railway Men, under its digital banner YRF Entertainment.

Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, and Babil Khan in the lead, the limited series will be a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station who were the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The Railway Men is being directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, who has been mentored by YRF chairman and MD Aditya Chopra.

Shiv will start the proceedings at YRF Entertainment with his content-forward one-season limited series about the resilience of the human spirit in the face of a disaster. The company will also announce the presence of several other powerful performers in due course of time. The Railway Men started filming on December 1.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films says, “The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world."

Yogendra Mogre, Executive Producer at YRF Entertainment adds, “The Railway Men is our salute to their spirit, their courage and their humanity. This is a story that needed to be told. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure that this story reaches out to audiences, across the world, in the best possible way so that they can understand the depth of devastation that this tragedy has caused in India."

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

YRF Entertainment’s The Railway Men will stream on December 2, 2022, as a homage to humanity and colossal sacrifice in the wake of a crisis that shook the nation.

