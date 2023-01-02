Home » News » Movies » ‘The Real Communist is the One Who…’: Composer Nadirshah Lauds Malikappuram

‘The Real Communist is the One Who…’: Composer Nadirshah Lauds Malikappuram

Recently, music composer Nadirshah shared an appreciation on social media platforms.

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 18:27 IST

Sharing the poster of the film on Facebook, Nadirshah wrote a long note with it.
Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s directorial Malikappuram is garnering rave reviews from the audience as well as from critics for being a brilliantly made devotional drama film. Recently, music composer Nadirshah shared an appreciation on social media platforms. Sharing the poster of the film on Facebook, Nadirshah wrote a long note with it.

The caption is written in Malayalam, which loosely translates, “When to watch the second show of Malikappuram on December 30 (2022) at Edappally Vannitha Vineetha Theatre. My friends and I really like the films because there were no intellectuals. Feel good movie (Don’t mix politics and religion in this. It is enough to consider it as the opinion of a common moviegoer)."

One of the users commented in Malayalam, “Isn’t it a psychological movement to get the likes of Sanghis?" To which Nadhirshah responded and wrote, “The real communist is the one who says anything with confidence and courage."

Take a look at the post here:

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=7198397328297

Earlier, INC member and three-time Member of Parliament Anto Antony hailed the film and said that Malikappuram is one of the magnificent works made to date on Lord Ayyappa, a revered Hindu deity. He referred to the film as Kantara of Kerala. He heaped praises on the cast and crew of the film for beautifully amalgamating the elements of devotees and their unflinching faith in lord Ayyappa.

Deva Nandha, Sreepath and Unni Mukundan have prominent roles in the film. Malikapuram’s story revolves around an eight-year-old girl Kalyani who wishes to visit Sabarimala but fails to do it despite her best attempts. However, her resolve to reach Sabarimala deepens after facing a personal tragedy.

Therefore, she decides to finish the journey along with her classmate Unni. Apart from the well-written storyline by Abhilash Pillai, Vishnu Narayanan’s cinematography and Ranjin Raj’s music are being lauded by critics.

first published: January 02, 2023, 18:27 IST
last updated: January 02, 2023, 18:27 IST
