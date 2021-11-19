The Real Reason Behind Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Split

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who had been together for more than two years, confirmed their split in a joint statement on Thursday. The two also declared that they will always be "best friends." The statement started with, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever.” Reportedly, Shawn and Camila agreed that they were better off as friends since their relationship had become “stale” and complacent.

Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao And Other Celebrity Breakups Of 2021

The split news has come out of the field for the "ShawMila" fans as the Señorita co-singers were recently stopped in some old school Miami Beach PDA. Just a few weeks before the split up, the couple dressed up in identical Dia de los Muertos Halloween costumes dancing their heart out.

According to an E!, Shawn initiated the break-up talk, and Camila did not oppose since she agreed with him. She is said to be sad about the breakup, but she recognises that it is for the best. According to the reports, their connection died out over time, which is the primary cause of their separation. The Havana singer, like everyone else, has been spending a lot of time with friends and staying busy. According to reports, she has a large support system and is feeling revitalised right now.

A source close to the artist was quoted as saying by E!, “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends.” Despite how difficult the split was, the insider says Camila and Shawn are "still in touch and want to remain friends," and that it "was not a bad breakup at all."

Shawn and Camila became friends in 2015, while on tour together, and penned their first duet, "I Know What You Did Last Summer." They started dating each other two years back and have been very open about it. They've both written songs about each other on their separate albums.

