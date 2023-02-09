The Romantics: New York, LA, Mumbai to Celebrate Yash Chopra, YRF's Legacy Prior to Its Launch

The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics is a tribute to the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) and their cultural impact on India and Indians across the world for the past 50 years. Releasing on February 14, three cities - New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai - are gearing up to celebrate Chopra’s contribution to Indian cinema prior to the launch of The Romantics. Known as the Father of Romance in India, some of his iconic romantic films include Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Talking about it, a well-placed source says, “Netflix doing a docu-series on Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and YRF is a matter of pride and looks like the makers are planning to host gala celebrations in New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai to mark this moment. In the run up to the release of The Romantics, the film will be screened to cinephiles and notable Indians and Asians across the world and these three cities have been identified so far to honour the legend, Yash Chopra."

Advertisement

Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and the late Rishi Kapoor have come together and spoken about the late filmmaker and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics. Interestingly, the reclusive head of YRF - Aditya Chopra - has also recorded his first on-camera interview for the series. It has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Sharing her thoughts on The Romantics, Smriti had earlier said, “I was surprised to learn how unanimously people in the industry hate the term Bollywood. But in hindsight, it makes perfect sense. Who would want to be defined in the context of a totally different entity, especially with a term that feels reductive and derivative? The Hindi film industry, and indeed all the regional industries that make up Indian cinema, are juggernauts unto their own. It’s just too bad that the word ‘Bollywood’ is so catchy!

Advertisement

On a related note, YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s spy Universe is breaking all records at the global box office. It is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema.

Read all the Latest Movies News here