The Romantics, a four-part docu-series, is set to celebrate the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films (YRF). Directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, the series is set to be released on February 14th on Netflix and will feature 35 prominent voices from the Hindi film industry. The docu-series will offer fans a unique opportunity to witness the history of Bollywood through the YRF lens. From classic romantic films like Silsila to popular blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the docu-series is a must-watch for fans of Bollywood and the legacy of Yash Chopra. Here is all you need to know about the release of The Romantics:

When is The Romantics releasing?

The four-part docu-series is set to celebrate the movies and legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films. The star-packed docu-series will be released on February 14 at 1:30 P.M. This will feature 35 famous voices from the Hindi film industry.

Where can you watch it?

The Romantics will release on Netflix. It is directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra. She is set to return to Netflix after the success of globally loved franchises Indian Matchmaking and Never Have I Ever. The Docu-series on Yash Chopra’s legacy will be released on Netflix. Fans of the YRF will be able to enjoy it on all four plans available on the OTT platform. This includes the Mobile plan that starts at Rs 149 per month and the Basic plan at Rs 199 per month. As well as the Rs 499 INR per month Standard plan and the Premium plan for Rs 649 per month

For the unversed, The Romantics will trace the rich cultural legacy of 50 years and is a tribute to the icon, often regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’. From the 35 leading voices that the docu-series is set to feature, these will include mega-stars who have closely worked with the studio through the years. The Romantics will let fans witness the history of Bollywood through the YRF lens. It will showcase the impact he and his film studio has made on Bollywood and how the stars in the movie are now a household name. Not just in India but also globally. It will also narrate “the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world-class studio".

Yash Chopra has been iconic behind some of the most romantic Bollywood films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, to name a few. Other than these, YRF is also home to some of the most popular movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Chak De! India, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baarat, to name a few.

