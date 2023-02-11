The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming four-part docu-series The Romantics have caught the attention of those who grew up on a staple diet of Hindi films. Billed as a tribute to the legacy of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) and their cultural impact on India and Indians across the world for the past 50 years, it has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra of Indian Matchmaking and Never Have I Ever fame. For the series, she has interviewed 35 leading personalities from the Hindi film industry, who have closely worked with YRF, including actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and late Rishi Kapoor.

But what has left many intrigued and excited is that it will feature the reclusive head of YRF, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, sharing insights about how YRF and its generation-defying sagas have shaped Hindi cinema. The last time he gave an interview was to a print magazine in 1995 and in the past 27 years, he has preferred to stay away from shutterbugs and not engage in media interactions.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Smriti opens up on what it took to bring Aditya before the camera for The Romantics, a project which went on floors in 2019. “It definitely took a lot of convincing and it wasn’t easy. When I started the whole process, the studio told me that I can have access to all archives, talk to whoever I want to and that they won’t be interfering creatively as The Romantics was my vision. I was free to do what I wanted to and the only one condition they placed before me was that Aditya Chopra won’t be available," she says with a laugh.

However, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) director was heavily invested and involved in the making of The Romantics as he provided an in-depth understanding of the legacy created by YRF over the years. “Slowly, we began talking. Initially, he was ready to talk off the record and give me context for the story of the studio and, of course, the story of his father and his own journey. But then, one day, I told him why don’t we just record the audio?" shares Smriti.

The Los Angeles-based creator goes on to add, “And later, I suggested we should record it on video so that he can have it archived. I also told him that I won’t be using the video. Eventually, I edited his interview and then when he saw it, it was clear that for a series which is a definitive legacy of and talks about his father’s life and work, it would feel as if something is missing if Aditya Chopra didn’t speak about it on record."

However, Smriti states that this is an exception and that Aditya has no plans of coming before the media and appear on camera ever again. “I don’t think he will ever do it again. But he was really gracious. It was all because of his love and regard for his father." Quiz her about his feedback to the docu-series and she remarks, “He did watch it but hasn’t given much feedback yet. But since I’m still sitting here and talking about it, I’m assuming that he liked it (laughs)."

The Romantics is all set to premiere on Netflix on Valentine’s Day. But what also makes this February 14 special is the fact that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema and one of the most memorable and iconic YRF productions - will be re-releasing across 37 cities in the country. Talking about it, Smriti shares, “I’m so excited! In the West, we’ve retrospectives of certain filmmakers, French new wave and Japanese cinema. In the same way, there should be a whole retrospective planned for Yash Raj Films and Yash Chopra Films, like a festival."

