'The Scope on Their Work...': Kshitish Date on Playing Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Marathi actor Kshitish Date has shared his experience playing Eknath Shinde, who was recently sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, in the movie Dharmaveer. The Pravin Tarde directorial focused on the life of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Date shared his experience with Talk tales and Shreya records. Kshitish Date posted the sneak peek of the interview on his Instagram handle.

“Watch my interview on Talk Tales with Shreyas. Have talked about a lot of things," Date shared.

In season 2 of the Talk Tales, Kshitish Date talked about his role as Eknath Shinde. He said, “We shot a scene at Shinde’s house. He also has his office at home. The scope of their work is such that all their work was done at home. I have put on makeup from the set and taken them to their house by car."

He shared an incident where his looks were so similar to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that nobody could recognise the reel. He said, “Wherever the car stopped, everyone who saw me was stunned. A look of surprise was visible on everyone’s face. Although I looked very smoky through the glass, many people greeted me by looking at my image and saluting me as ‘Jai Maharashtra’."

Supporters of the actor Kshitish Date commented on the interview. One user wrote, “One of the best upcoming actors with awesome acting skills." Another said, “So nice to watch.. Great interview."

Dharmaveer is again in the limelight for setting political storm in the state. The storm has dethroned the Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister of the state.

In the film, Prasad Oak plays the role of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. The movie is bankrolled by Mangesh Desai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde commented on the movie, “The movie introduces viewers to the legacy of ‘Shivsainiks’ and their struggles, and at the same time not indulging in self-glorification. It attempts to generate empathy and respect for all the soldiers of the Shiv Sena movement, thus setting a stage for the actual events which unfolded."

