The Song From Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Is A Hit

Director Pa Ranjith’s much-awaited romantic drama Natchathiram Nagargirahu is all set to hit the theatres on August 31. The team surprised the viewers with the first video song of the movie. The song is penned by Arivu and composed by MS Krishna, Sangeetha Santhosham, Kavitha Gopi, and Karthik Manickavasagam. Within one day of its release, the song has garnered over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead role. Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert, Vinoth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew, and Manisa Tait are playing the supporting roles.

The cinematography of the film is handled by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is being produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Johson, and Ranjith through Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu was wrapped in December last year. This film marks Pa Ranjith’s return to the romance genre after his debut movie Attakathi, which was released 10 years ago.

Ranjith has a number of films in his pipeline. Up next he has an untitled movie with Kamal Haasan, then a project with Vikaram \and a follow-up to Sarapatta Parambarai, an action film titled Vettuvam. He also has a movie based on the life of Birsa Munda in his kitty.

