The Sound of Magic: Ji Chang-Wook Feels Proud of Hwang In-Youp As 'True Beauty' Star Talks About His Future

The Sound of Magic actors Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp with director Kim

'The Sound of Magic' actors Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp, and director Kim Seong-yoon opened up about the story and gave us an insight into it.

Srijita Sen| News18.com
Updated: May 07, 2022, 14:12 IST

The Sound of Magic, for director Kim Seong-yoon, wasn’t a fancy or ambitious message that he wanted to portray. Through the fantasy-musical drama, the Itaewon Class maker will be showing us what it is meant to be an adult and whether we are truly grownups. In a recently held press conference with the cast members Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp, director Kim opened up about the story and gave us an insight into it.

“Well, it wasn’t a fancy or ambitious message I wanted to portray. When I meet childhood friends or school friends, we often talk about “are we really adults?" “can we confidently say we’re truly grown-ups? Can we say that to our children?" And I think that’s sort of the message that I would like to convey naturally. What does it mean to be a grown-up? What do we want our children to grow up to be? And what is a life that is happier? I want anyone who watches the series to be able to talk about these things, not just adults but with children as well," he said.

The fantasy drama revolves around a mysterious magician Lee Eul (Chang-wook) who wants to remain a kid forever and appears in front of a child, Yoon Ah-yi (Sung-eun), who wants to grow up fast to escape poverty and another one, Naa Il-deung (In-youp), whose parents upon him a dream. Both the kids have either forgotten their dreams or have lost track of what they really want and meeting the magician, changes things for them.

The actors, to a certain extent, resonate with their characters and the theme as well. For instance, Chang-wook shared that he lost the dreams he had during his childhood.

The Empress Ki actor said, “I’m a grown-up myself, and I lost my childhood wonders. I had these dreams as a child, but I think I’ve lost them. And I wanted that process of re-finding those dreams, and re-finding my childhood wonders. And when acting out Lee Eul, that was most important for me. And I wanted to make a great chemistry among the cast, I think that was also a very important part to me."

The actors, who are already well-established in the industry and also enjoy global fandom, also talked about expanding their horizons and how The Sound of Magic helped them do that. Beyond Evil actress, Sung-eun shared, “I try a lot to find an answer from the script. The script of Sound of Magi was so wonderful, and the more I read it, I found myself comforted by that story on a personal level. I felt these nudges in my heart at certain points through certain lines, and it was so comforting. I think that’s how I’m going to always remember The Sound of Magic. As for was I able to expand my acting spectrum, I did my best, but I think that’s really up to the audience to decide. I tried my best to make sure Ah-yi’s emotions are played in a way that’s relatable and understandable."

Hwang In-youp, on the other hand, has delivered several hits as a student character. Talking of his role as Na Il-deung, the True Beauty actor said, “Il-deung is very cute. He doesn’t really know how to express his emotions but he tries his best to express his emotions. But he can seem rough. I think though Il-deung, people are going to be consoled and comforted, and I think that is definitely going to be possible. So I hope that you all love Il-deung and look forward to meeting him in the show. And I want to become an actor who can pull off any role."

Listening to him carefully and with a proud smile was his co-star Ji Chang-wook who then added, “I think I educated him well, I trained him well. I really look forward to his future going forward."

The Sound of Magic will premiere on Netflix on May 6.

Srijita Sen Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s Bollywood and Bengali cinema and BTS, she writes on popular culture with a focus on gender and feminism.

first published: May 07, 2022, 14:12 IST