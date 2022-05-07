The Sound of Magic: Ji Chang-Wook Feels Proud of Hwang In-Youp As 'True Beauty' Star Talks About His Future

The Sound of Magic, for director Kim Seong-yoon, wasn’t a fancy or ambitious message that he wanted to portray. Through the fantasy-musical drama, the Itaewon Class maker will be showing us what it is meant to be an adult and whether we are truly grownups. In a recently held press conference with the cast members Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp, director Kim opened up about the story and gave us an insight into it.

“Well, it wasn’t a fancy or ambitious message I wanted to portray. When I meet childhood friends or school friends, we often talk about “are we really adults?" “can we confidently say we’re truly grown-ups? Can we say that to our children?" And I think that’s sort of the message that I would like to convey naturally. What does it mean to be a grown-up? What do we want our children to grow up to be? And what is a life that is happier? I want anyone who watches the series to be able to talk about these things, not just adults but with children as well," he said.

The fantasy drama revolves around a mysterious magician Lee Eul (Chang-wook) who wants to remain a kid forever and appears in front of a child, Yoon Ah-yi (Sung-eun), who wants to grow up fast to escape poverty and another one, Naa Il-deung (In-youp), whose parents upon him a dream. Both the kids have either forgotten their dreams or have lost track of what they really want and meeting the magician, changes things for them.

The actors, to a certain extent, resonate with their characters and the theme as well. For instance, Chang-wook shared that he lost the dreams he had during his childhood.

The Empress Ki actor said, “I’m a grown-up myself, and I lost my childhood wonders. I had these dreams as a child, but I think I’ve lost them. And I wanted that process of re-finding those dreams, and re-finding my childhood wonders. And when acting out Lee Eul, that was most important for me. And I wanted to make a great chemistry among the cast, I think that was also a very important part to me."

The actors, who are already well-established in the industry and also enjoy global fandom, also talked about expanding their horizons and how The Sound of Magic helped them do that. Beyond Evil actress, Sung-eun shared, “I try a lot to find an answer from the script. The script of Sound of Magi was so wonderful, and the more I read it, I found myself comforted by that story on a personal level. I felt these nudges in my heart at certain points through certain lines, and it was so comforting. I think that’s how I’m going to always remember The Sound of Magic. As for was I able to expand my acting spectrum, I did my best, but I think that’s really up to the audience to decide. I tried my best to make sure Ah-yi’s emotions are played in a way that’s relatable and understandable."

Hwang In-youp, on the other hand, has delivered several hits as a student character. Talking of his role as Na Il-deung, the True Beauty actor said, “Il-deung is very cute. He doesn’t really know how to express his emotions but he tries his best to express his emotions. But he can seem rough. I think though Il-deung, people are going to be consoled and comforted, and I think that is definitely going to be possible. So I hope that you all love Il-deung and look forward to meeting him in the show. And I want to become an actor who can pull off any role."

Listening to him carefully and with a proud smile was his co-star Ji Chang-wook who then added, “I think I educated him well, I trained him well. I really look forward to his future going forward."

The Sound of Magic will premiere on Netflix on May 6.

