The SS Rajamouli Curse: Too Far-fetched or an Uncomfortable Truth?

In recent times, no discussion about the top directors of Indian cinema is complete unless you mention SS Rajamouli, who has proved his mettle time and again. The filmmaker first gave us hits like Chatrapathi, Magadheera and Eega before breaking into the pan-Indian scene with the Baahubali franchise.

And to prove that he was not a one film wonder, he followed it up with a smash hit RRR, which was released on April 25. However, here is a little trivia. While the filmmaker continues to enjoy an undisputed reign at the box office, the actors working on his films do not. And that’s because they are said to have been afflicted with the “Rajamouli curse". Now, what is that you may ask? Let’s elaborate.

There is a belief in Tollywood that any actor who works with Rajamouli has to endure a dry spell for some time before he or she gives another hit. Their next film, after working in a Rajamouli venture, usually falls flat on its face.

While this sounds too far-fetched to be believable, history suggests that it stands true. Prabhas, straight off the success of the Baahubali films and his newfound pan-India fame, appeared in Saaho but the film turned out to be a dud. He followed it up with Radhe Shyam and it met an even worse fate. So Prabhas was unable to break the so-called curse.

Even Ram Charan has been at the receiving end of it, not once but twice. In 2009, Rajamouli delivered a smash hit with Ram Charan in the form of Magadheera but the actor’s very next film in 2010 named Orange, failed at the box office. The same happened recently.

Ram Charan’s immediate release after RRR was Acharya. While RRR grossed over Rs 1000 crore, Acharya struggled to even go past the Rs 100 crore mark. Incidentally, even Ajay Devgn, who played a brief role in RRR, couldn’t escape the Rajamouli curse as his immediate next film, Runway 34, failed to put on a good show at the box office.

Now, all eyes are on Junior NTR as he is soon to appear in NTR30, a Koratala Siva directorial. This is his very next project after RRR. It remains to be seen if the actor can break the infamous Rajamouli curse. Will Koratala Siva, who also directed Acharya, be able to save Junior NTR from the curse, something he was not able to do with Ram Charan? Only time will tell.

